The Emporia Eastside Community Group and First United Methodist Church are teaming up for this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
The celebration will be held Monday, Jan. 16, at the church located at 823 Merchant St. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m., with the program starting at 7 p.m.
The order of service includes a welcome and prayer, and three guest speakers. Songs and hymns will take place throughout the program.
"Thank you to all whom have had a helping hand in putting this all together for our community," the Emporia Eastside Community Group said. "Thank you to the First United Methodist Church for being so gracious in offering their facilities. Thank you to each and every one of you that came this evening. Thank you to each person who spoke, sang, greeted, served, cleaned, all the other behind the scene tasks. Each of you are so greatly appreciated."
Those interested in being part of Emporia's Martin Luther King Jr. Committee are urged to contact Al Slappy at 620-757-0006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.