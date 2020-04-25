Governor Laura Kelly announced Saturday that her administration had reached an agreement to resolve a challenge brought by two churches to an executive order limiting religious gatherings to 10 people or less.
Under the agreement, the two churches agree to comply with safety protocols put in place by the court.
The executive order had been revoked by Republican leaders on the state's Legislative Coordinating Council, stating the order was a violation of the constitutional right to freedom of religion and an example of executive overreach.
The order was upheld by the Kansas Supreme Court April 12, but another case was filed on behalf of two churches — one church in Dodge City and one in Junction City — on April 16 again challenging the order.
“Since this case was filed on April 16, Ford County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases going from 51 positives to 419,” Kelly said in a written release. “I know this is a difficult time for everyone, but I want to take a moment and thank all of the first responders and medical staff for their sacrifice. They are on the front lines of this disease and they are true heroes."
Kelly stated that Kansans must "be vigilant" as the fight against the virus continues.
“Our job is to not make theirs harder. And, our advice to all Kansans remains the same - stay home and stay safe. We are bending the curve, but we must continue to be vigilant in our mitigation efforts.”
Kelly is expected to make a decision on whether to open the state back up or keep in place existing restrictions to held mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the coming days.
“My highest priority has been, and will continue to be, keeping Kansans safe during this pandemic,” Kelly said in the release. “While I am confident that we have the law on our side, the agreement with these two churches will allow us to move forward and focus our efforts on mitigating the spread of the disease and working to restart the economy."
