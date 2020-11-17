Two weeks remain in the 2020 high school football season, and as the sub-state round of postseason play looms, two area programs remain standing. Both Madison and Olpe will enter Friday night one win away from reaching their state title games after earning wins last week. Meanwhile, over the weekend, a pair of other area teams — Lebo and Chase County — fell short, seeing their seasons come to an end in the sectional round.
Here’s how it all unfolded and where Madison and Olpe go from here:
Madison 34, Canton-Galva 24
In reaching the 2020 eight-man DI sub-state round, the Bulldogs topped the program that eliminated them at sub-state a year ago, snapping the Eagles’ 23-game win streak. Sophomore led a Madison rushing attack that gained 153 yards with 82 of his own and the go-ahead score. The win sets up Allex McMillian’s squad for a semi-final meeting with Little River on Nov. 20.
Madison (11-0) opened the meeting on the front foot when Turner returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, handing the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead following a failed two-point conversion. Despite the early advantage, Madison soon found itself in a hole as Canton-Galva scored on three-consecutive possessions in the first quarter to jump to an 18-6 lead.
Bulldogs quarterback Casey Helm completed 11 of 18 passes for 88 yards and a passing touchdown Friday night, but it was the junior’s legs that brought Madison back into the contest. After senior linebacker Drew Stutesman returned an interception to bring the Bulldogs within a score, Helm restored the lead with a four-yard rushing touchdown. Following a successful two-point conversion, Madison led 20-18 with just over 90 seconds before halftime.
The lead lasted not even a full minute of game time. Only 50 seconds after Helm crossed the end zone, Eagles quarterback Garrett Maltbie launched a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Struber to send Canton-Galva into the break with a 24-20 lead.
In the second half, Madison’s defense took control and kept the Bulldogs season alive. After a 24-point first half, the Eagles were kept off the scoreboard for the final 24 minutes of the game as Madison, led by senior Brome Rayburn (team-high eight tackles) and Stutesman (seven tackles). Senior Ryan Wolgram intercepted Maltbie twice, bringing the turnover count to three on the night as the stingy defense kept Madison in the game and allowed Helm and the offense to surge ahead.
The go-ahead score came in the third quarter when Helm found Turner, who finished with four receptions and 39 yards receiving, for a 32-yard touchdown pass. Senior Hunter Engle’s goal line rushing score in the fourth quarter put the game on ice, and sent Madison through to sub-state.
Up next, the Bulldogs will host Little River (9-2) with a trip to the state title game on the line.
Olpe 1, Uniontown 0
The No. 1 seeded Eagles didn’t even have to take the field Friday night to advance to the 1A state semifinals. On Nov. 18, Uniontown officially forfeited the sectional playoff game, citing COVID-19. Olpe, unbeaten this fall, will host Lyndon (9-2) on Friday night. In their meeting on Sept 18., the Eagles topped the Tigers 13-7.
Frankfort 46, Lebo 40
The Wolves fell just shy of a trip to sub-state Friday, falling to Frankfort (7-1) in the eight-man DII sectional round. Lebo quarterback Devan McEwen racked up six rushing touchdowns and the previously undefeated Wolves gained 375 yards of total offense, but the explosion wasn’t enough to push past the Wildcats on the road. Frankfort moves on to face Hanover in the state semifinals.
McEwen, the senior, fueled the Lebo offense, accounting for all but 39 of the Wolves’ yards gained. As the Frankfort offense put up 18 first half points and took the lead, McEwen rushed for touchdowns of 17 and three yards to keep Lebo in range. Altogether, McEwen gained 189 yards on the ground on the night. The senior also threw for 147 yards through the air, completed three passes to Jerome Ferguson for 96 yards. On the heels of McEwen’s two first-half touchdowns, the Wolves entered the break trailing 18-14.
Lebo added another three scores, all on the ground by McEwen, in a third quarter that saw the teams combine for 42 points. At the end of the action packed quarter, the Wolves trailed 40-28, but McEwen still had some magic. His third score of the third quarter was followed by a seven-yard scamper to knot the contest at 40-40 with 7:16 remaining in the game.
But Lebo and McEwen just didn’t have enough gas in the tank. After a 61-yard yard passing touchdown but Frankfort ahead for the final time, McEwen slipped on a decisive fourth-down, sealing the Wolves’ fate. McEwen’s effort simply wasn’t enough.
Little River 70, Chase County 26
The Bulldogs’ dream season came to a thudding end Friday night in a 44-point defeat on the road at Little River. Making their deepest playoff run since 1990, Chase County (8-3) entered the sectional meeting with Little River without two lineman due to COVID-19 and couldn’t hang with the hosts. Sophomore quarterback Mitch Budke threw for three touchdowns and ran in another, but Little River’s offense was overpowering. Little River moves on to face Madison in the state semifinal.
After flexing its defensive muscles over the late part of the season, smothering offenses, Chase County was overmatched Friday and allowed 343 rushing yards in the loss. Offensively, it was Budke who paced the Bulldogs, completing 56% of his passes for 209 yards, connecting with senior Trint Rogers four times for 79 yards and a touchdown and wideout Blaise Holloway three times for 70 yards and two scores. Owen Eidman made two catches for 60 yards.
Friday night came as a bitter end to Chase County’s best season in recent memory, achieving their first bi-distrcit runner-up finish since 1998 and best record under head coach Brody VanDegrift. Seniors such as Rogers, Holloway and Tylon Ybarra saw their high schools careers come to a close Friday, but with Budke set to return next fall as a junior, the Bulldogs have plenty of reason for optimism for the future.
