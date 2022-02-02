Barbara June Spatz of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away on January 28, 2022 at the age of 90.
Barbara was born on May 6, 1931 in Reading, KS to Chester and Hazel F. (Staley) Van Sickle. After her father’s passing, her mother was remarried to Andrew J. Campbell. Upon her graduation from Reading High School, the family moved to Emporia, KS where she attended Emporia State Teachers College. Barbara married Harlan Keith Spatz of Olivet, KS in 1955 in Emporia. They eventually settled in Great Bend, KS in 1962. They had three children, Lisa Deon (1957), Gregory Keith (1959), and Jeffrey Mark (1961). Barbara’s time in Great Bend included much volunteering with the Barton County Mental Health Association. In 1972 she completed her BA in Psychology from Fort Hays State University. After divorcing in 1973, Barbara moved to Albuquerque, NM where she owned and operated a gallery for vintage grand pianos and fine art. In 1984 she returned to the Kansas City area where she owned and operated three hair salon locations for 25 years until retiring in 2010. Barbara most recently resided at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, MO.
Barbara was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brothers, William Dale Van Sickle (Kansas City, MO), Robert L. Van Sickle (Wayne, PA), Max Dean Van Sickle (Osage City, KS); and her daughter, Lisa (Great Bend, KS). She is survived by her two sons (both of Lee’s Summit, MO), three grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
Graveside service will be held at Reading Cemetery, on Feb 5th at 2pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.