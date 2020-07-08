Earl Louis Gray of Americus died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home. He was 57.
Cremation is planned with a private service at a later date. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 7:09 pm
