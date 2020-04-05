The COVID-19 pandemic caused another major disruption in Emporia Sunday with the postponement of one the the city's marquee events.
Life Time, which owns and produces the Garmin Dirty Kanza, announced Sunday that the event, notably known as the “World Series of Gravel,” will be rescheduled from May 29-31 to Sept. 10-13 in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to provide a safe event experience for all.
The Dirty Kanza team announced the news during a live Zoom video conference on Facebook Live.
In the video, Jim Cummins, Dirty Kanza co-founder and Chief Gravel Officer at Life Time, said, “We’ve been working very hard to look at what the current world situation is going to mean for Dirty Kanza 2020 with the health and safety of our participants, local community, emergency responders and everybody who is touched by Dirty Kanza in mind.
"At the end of the day, we didn’t feel it was appropriate to hold Dirty Kanza on our original date. We’re very excited to announce the rescheduled date, and feel that the Sept. 10 - 13 weekend is going to bring an amazing experience.”
"First and foremost, all the communities that participate in the Dirty Kanza are on board with this decision," DK Event Director LeLan Dains added. "It was unanimous, and all parties feel like this is the right thing to do. Also, in looking to that September weekend, there are some exciting new opportunities for us. Namely, right downtown here in Emporia, we'll be coinciding our Dirty Kanza finish festival with the Great American Market, which is another event hosted by Emporia Main Street."
As the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve, Life Time remains steadfast in its commitment to positively support the Emporia community and participating athletes. Cyclists will be able to choose from three options: they may keep their current entry and participate in the rescheduled event in September; defer their current entry to the 2021 event with a waived deferral fee; or receive a refund for their 2020 entry.
“We know that our athletes have trained hard for Dirty Kanza, so we wanted to maintain the event on our 2020 calendar,” President of Life Time Events and Media Kimo Seymour said. “In choosing the rescheduled date, we applied careful consideration to avoid interfering with other scheduled races. While delayed from our typical timing, we believe this new date will allow athletes, promoters, sponsors and partners to come together for a fantastic event. Working together will be vital to ensure the health of our cycling community both on and off the bike."
A full anouncement of the video can be found at www.facebook.com/dirtykanza200/videos/226903065344741. For more information, visit dirtykanza.com/2020-dirty-kanza-postponement-faqs.
