Unbound Gravel is back in the mix for the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix, Life Time announced this week.
For 2023, the series will expand to seven races — the last being a “Wild Card” event that will be announced Jan. 11. With this change, athletes will have the option to drop up to two events versus just one last year.
Additionally, field sizes will expand to 35 female and 35 male riders, and entry fees will be covered by Life Time. Doping controls will also be expanded to include more races and athletes.
A total prize purse of $250,000 will be allocated to the top 10 female and male riders upon the conclusion of the Series.
“Over the last year, we’ve seen phenomenal progress in accomplishing our objectives to bring more fans to the sport of cycling domestically and advance positive change in the landscape of professional and recreational cycling in the U.S.,” said Kimo Seymour, President of Events and Media at Life Time. “Building on last year’s solid momentum and the extremely positive sentiment we heard from athletes and brand partners, we’re very excited to host this season’s group of athletes representing diverse backgrounds. We can’t wait to see how the 2023 season will play out.”
Athletes may apply between Dec. 1–7. Life Time will announce the selected 35 women and 35 men on Dec. 15.
A seventh “Wild Card” event will be added for 2023, allowing participants to drop up to two events. Athletes may ride all seven events and take the points from their best five performances.
A total prize purse of $250,000 will be distributed to the top 10 scoring female and male participants as follows:
- $25,000
- $20,000
- $16,000
- $13,000
- $11,000
- $10,000
- $9,000
- $8,000
- $7,000
- $6,000
The 2023 event lineup includes:
April 22: 100K cross country mountain bike race in the Fuego XL at the Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental in Monterey, Calif.
June 3: 200-mile Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear in Emporia, Kan.
July 8: 69-mile Life Time Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery in Beaver, Utah
August 12: 104-mile Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colo.
September 16: 40-mile Life Time Chequamegon MTB presented by Trek in Cable, Wis.
October 21: 100-mile Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda in Bentonville, Ark.
Wild Card’ event to be announced January 11, 2022
In 2022, Life Time brought anti-doping procedures to three of its Grand Prix events. This will expand to more events in 2023, with more athletes being tested including riders in the elite fields who are not part of the 70 Grand Prix riders.
During the inaugural event, Canadian XC mountain biker and Olympian, Haley Smith, 29, of Uxbridge, Ont. took first in the women’s category with 138 points and three-time National XC Mountain Biking Championship winner, Keegan Swenson, 28, of Heber City, Utah secured first in the men’s category with 149 points.
Each athlete took home $25,000.
To view the 2022 leaderboard with final standings and learn more about the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda, visit lifetimegrandprix.com and follow along on social media. To learn more about Life Time, visit lifetime.life.
