Phase two of roadway and drainage improvements on 18th Avenue and County Road 180 are expected to start this week, closing thru traffic in the area for the duration of the project.
The city said the work is taking place between Roads G and F5.
The intersection of Road F5 at County Road 180 will also be closed to thru traffic at times during this phase of the project.
Local access to driveways will be maintained during construction.
