The Lyon County Commission will meet for an action session at 9 a.m. on Thursday with a public hearing in regard to the intersection of Road 260 and Road U slated for 10 a.m.
Roxanne Van Gundy, Director of the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, will ask the Commission to approve the position of quality assurance supervisor.
Lyon County Engineer Chip Woods will ask the Commission for guidance in regard to a request from Americus Township for the county to assist with the repair of a .75 mile stretch of road in the Americus Township Cemetery.
Woods will also invite the Commission to consider approving the quote from Doonan Truck and Equipment of Wichita of $88,645 to be paid from the Multi-Year Fund for a Load King Signature Series 503/554 SS SF Ton Lowboy trailer.
The Commission will then give Woods directions in regard to a request from F.B. Gnau to gravel a .25 mile stretch of Road 310 between Roads U and V.
LeeAnn Kehres of Southeast Kansas Works will discuss the Chief Elected Official agreement with the Commission.
Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat will ask the Commission to consider paying Election Source $4,125 for the electronic pollbook equipment yearly license agreement.
Public comment is scheduled for 9:45 a.m.
