Skaters at Rollers Saturday morning received a surprise visit from PAW Patrol’s very own Chase and Skye.
In addition to posing for photos, the duo led children and their families in the Hokey Pokey, Cha-Cha Slide and Chicken Dance.
“PAW Patrol is a really popular show with younger kids,” Rollers Owner Kelly Maxfield said. “A friend of mine has a skating rink in Wichita, and they did a PAW Patrol event like this that went over great. We thought we would do the same and bring some of that fun here.”
