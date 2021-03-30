We have had our two vaccinations for the COVID virus and would like to commend the Lyon County Health Department and all the volunteers for the outstanding way the sites were conducted.
As you see the long lines of people waiting in places like California and Florida, it is another reason to be proud of living in this area of the country.
Thanks for all your hard work and professionalism. It was truly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Earnie and Peggy Chaffain
Hartford
