Long have the Northwest Missouri Bearcats owned their matchup against the Emporia State football team.
In the last 10 battles between the two, NWMSU has won by an average scoring margin of 33 points. Even as the Hornets have been a playoff contender in three of those years, the Bearcats have remained one or two steps ahead.
Coming off a 50-7 win at Lincoln last week, this group of Hornets is hoping it can find an answer for the only MIAA program head coach Garin Higgins has yet to defeat.
“In all my years here, they’re still not any different than any other Northwest team I’ve seen,” Higgins said. “They’re ranked number (seven) in the country, a Top-10 team ... they don’t beat themselves. I don’t think there is anything that makes them different. Unfortunately, they’re the same, they’re pretty good.”
The Bearcats, one of four remaining teams in the MIAA that are undefeated four games deep into the schedule, continue to perform at a near-elite level, leading the MIAA in scoring (52 ppg) and sit near the top in many defensive categories. They are third in rushing yards and fourth in passing, presenting a well-balanced attack.
Their defensive front also continues to be an asset. Though teams have gouged NWMSU through the air __ teams have averaged more than 300 passing yards per game against them __ the Bearcats have also held the opposition to a scant 77 yards on the ground thus far.
ESU has not been far behind on offense, averaging 36 points scored, including a 50-point outing last week after flashing several bouts of inconsistency in the two weeks prior.
“I think it’s good to get them a lot of confidence,” senior offensive lineman Stephen Williams said. “A lot of guys on the (roster) played last week and that’s going to give them confidence going into this week which is something we need. You’ve got to go out there and play like you’re the best to play against anybody.”
Williams has seen a number of battles with the Bearcats over the years, including two playoff meetings, but says the team still has to reign in any of those emotional challenges and simply focus on Saturday for what it is.
“After four years here, I understand that it’s a lot of competition,” he said. “But something we’re trying to (collectively) understand is that it’s the next game, so it is the most important game, not necessarily because of who we’re playing.”
As for containing the potent offense of NWMSU, that assignment, too, will be as simple as adhering to one word — discipline.
“With this team, we have to be very disciplined,” senior defensive back Jawill Aldridge said. “Turnovers are another key point that we have to focus on. So far throughout the year, I think we’ve been doing a good job of that. We just need to turn (it) up another notch with these guys.
“We know this is going to be a big game for us, where we could really prove ourselves as a defense.”
ESU is scheduled to kickoff against the seventh-ranked Bearcats at 2 p.m. at Welch Stadium.
“We’re going to have to play with great effort,” Higgins said. “We’re going to have to play disciplined football. I always think Northwest always does a great job, no matter how good a start you get, they don’t beat themselves. They wait for you to make a mistake, then they capitalize on those mistakes. We’ve got to eliminate that.”
