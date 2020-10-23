Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.