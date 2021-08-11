Lyon County jumped to 118 active cases Wednesday after public health officials reported 40 new positives for COVID-19. There were 17 recoveries.
This is the highest number of active cases the county has seen since late January.
Out of the 118 active cases, 20 are considered to be breakthrough cases. Lyon County Public Health said there have been 47 breakthrough cases overall since vaccinations began.
Roughly half of those breakthrough infections received the Johnson & Johnson shot while the other half were generally split between Moderna and Pfizer, they said.
Overall, there have been 4,518 positives reported since March 2020 including 4,313 recoveries and 87 deaths. One death was pending review by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
There are five current hospitalizations listed. One, public health said, is a breakthrough case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.