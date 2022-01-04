Charles Harlan, 68, of Cedar Point, KS, passed away on December 24, 2021, due to complications with diabetes and heart disease.
Charles was so many things to so many people. He was an outdoorsman, always ready to hunt and fish at a moment’s notice and up for a road trip anytime. Charles was a loving, selfless, devoted, and caring father. He was an Army Veteran and railroader for 35 years. He showed his friends and family how to love nature and appreciate what the earth provides. Even with severely declining health and under hospice care, Charles managed to harvest two deer and an elk during hunting season this fall. Throughout his health struggles, he always had a smile on his face. He would give the shirt off his back for the ones he loved. He frequently talked about how much he missed his late son Travis and will now be able to share hunting and fishing stories in Heaven. He will be missed.
Charles was predeceased by his father, Thomas Harlan; brother, Thomas Harlan; and son, Travis Harlan. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Renfro; brother, William Harlan; sister, Vera Pitts; three children, Chuck Harlan, Christopher Harlan, Amanda Pittman and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel. A celebration of Charles’ life will take place during Memorial Day Weekend-camping, fishing, kayaking, sitting around a fire, and enjoying the Ozarks he loved so much. If interested in attending, please contact the family for more information. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Buffalo River Foundation (www.buffaloriverfoundation.org) P.O. Box 55, Ponca, AR 72670. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2021.
