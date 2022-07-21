The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to offer another important benefit to our members. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS), in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS) and 45 local chambers across the state, has created an association health plan (AHP): Chamber Blue of Kansas.
This AHP offers member businesses access to health insurance associated with large group medical coverage. All area businesses are encouraged to complete the interest survey prior to the deadline of August 18. The survey link is: https://bcbskansas.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7QaG4pcb47h72aG
Completing this survey allows your business to be eligible to enroll in Chamber Blue, effective January 1, 2023. If your business is currently enrolled with BCBSKS, you simply include your business information and group number. If your business is not currently enrolled with BCBSKS, please complete the census, which will include the name, date of birth, gender, and zip code for each employee, spouse, and all dependents covered under your current health plan or those you believe will want coverage under this Chamber Blue plan. The survey deadline is August 18, 2022.
All businesses are welcome and encouraged to complete the interest survey. Any business that wants to enroll in the Chamber Blue program will need to join the Chamber, as this association health plan is only open to Chamber members. If you would like more information about the Chamber Blue AHP before completing the survey, check out the Employer Guide and Benefit Brochure on the Chamber Blue of Kansas website at https://www.bcbsks.com/chamberblueks.
It is important to understand there will be a separate process for actual enrollment in the Chamber Blue AHP. Completing the survey does not obligate your business to enroll in the program. All survey participants will be given plan pricing. Pricing will be the same statewide. There is no obligation to accept the proposed rates.
The first year is the best year to start this plan because Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas will not require health histories in Year One and you are guaranteed admittance.
Questions? Contact us here at the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce at 620-342-1600 or contact your BCBSKS representative or complete the form on the Chamber Blue of Kansas website.
Please join us in welcoming the following new Chamber members:
Hornet Fire Protection: Contact Jamey Pettigrew at 620-366-3473 or visit them at 3112 Melrose Place.
All Star Rentals: Contact Jake Brinkman for all your rental equipment needs at 620-343-1184 or stop by 2124 W. Hwy 50.
Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas: Contact Jenny Tatman at 620-392-3142 or find them online at bgcsck.org.
Nielsen & Associates, American Family Insurance: Contact Brianna Nielsen at 620-342-0562 or stop by the office at 1331 W. 6th Ave.
E:24/7: Contact Dusty Spaulding at 620-481-9982 or stop by 622 Merchant St. and check out Emporia’s premier 24/7 gym.
Dale Parks Concrete Construction: Contact Kim Parks at 620-341-2557 or visit them at 2216 Road M.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
