Due to an active community spread of COVID-related illnesses, all planned Emporia Senior Center events and in-house fundraising activities are canceled for the remainder of the year.
This includes the Veterans Day Breakfast which was scheduled for Nov. 5 as part of the Chamber of Commerce's All Veterans Tribute.
The center was scheduled to open with full operations on Monday, Nov. 9 and resume Charitable Gaming operations (Bingo) on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Due to an active spread of COVID-related illnesses, a vulnerable population, and recommendations by local health officials, we wish to continue to protect our staff, volunteers and all who enter our facility. The center will remain open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. or by an appointment.
The Emporia Senior Center remains committed and passionate about our mission of serving the seniors of Lyon County. We wish to thank all of our donors, members, and the community for assisting our organization in surviving this pandemic which affects everyone in many ways.
We will continue to work with local officials and community partners in providing quality services to area seniors in the safest means possible.
