A mobile home caught fire on Regency Drive in Emporia Sunday afternoon.
Crews were called to the West Hills Mobile Home Park at 2640 Regency Drive around 2:50 p.m. They reportedly found heavy smoke erupting from the back of one unit.
It's not clear if anyone was injured. But the American Red Cross is being asked to offer assistance to two adults.
The cause of the fire still has not been announced.
This story will be updated as more information develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.