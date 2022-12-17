The Chase County High School football team will host a fundraiser on Dec. 31 for teammate Mitch Budke. The Biscuits and Gravy benefit will help offset costs associated with injuries Budke sustained in a recent fireworks accident.
The talented athlete suffered head and hand trauma during the incident.
“He’s got a long road ahead of him,” said Chase County head football coach Brody VanDegrift. “He’s gone through multiple surgeries, and so for a kid that had a lot going on…it’s a new chapter in Mitch’s book.”
The benefit will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31 at St Anthony’s Hall, with doors opening at 7:30 a.m. It’s a biscuit and gravy feed, but fresh fruit, coffee and other beverages will be available too. There will also be a five-gun auction with raffle tickets available for purchase at the benefit.
“We encourage everybody to come out,” VanDegrift said. “It’s a free-will donation…support Mitch’s future, help him with the long road of recovery that he has in front of him and make sure we spread the love for the Budke family because it runs strong for the football team for sure. We take care of each other. We take care of our family members.”
VanDegrift said the response from the community has been very positive. All the goods needed for the benefit were provided via donations within 45 minutes of posting the biscuits and gravy benefit idea online.
“The community came together and had everything donated for the feed,” he said. “Chase County has been absolutely amazing.”
The Bulldog football coach said Budke is a first-rate person who will tackle this challenge like the 154 opposing players he tackled during the season.
“We went out Sunday and saw Mitch out at the house because he’s already home and out of the hospital. His mindset for an 18-year-old kid that just went through hell and back is phenomenal,” VanDegrift said. “He’s a tremendous kid. He’s a tremendous football player. He’s just an absolute once-in-a-lifetime kid.”
