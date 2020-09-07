Dan Potter died Sept. 4, 2020, at his home in Cunningham. He was 78.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls which has the arrangements.
Updated: September 8, 2020 @ 1:28 pm
