The Lyon County Fair’s Truck and Tractor Pull will be held Sept. 26 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Grand Stand Arena after the event was cancelled in August during the week of the fair.
Lyon County Fair Board vice-president Jeremiah Corpening said it’s one of the bigger events the fair has and the event was rained out. There was too much mud and water on the track, as storms brought nearly 6 inches of rain to Emporia on Aug. 12.
Corpening said people who have already purchased a fair ticket can get into the event, otherwise a ticket may be purchased at the gate.
Despite being canceled, the Truck and Tractor Pull will operate as usual, with competitors having a sled with weight on it, hooking up souped up trucks and tractors to see how far they can pull it.
“Since it is being rescheduled, we don’t know how many will be there until that night,” he said.
The event will feature trucks, tractors, two-wheel and four-wheel drives.
“We had a lot of people buy tickets specially for this event,” he said. “Sometimes it works out that we can reschedule, and the association said Sunday afternoon would work so we said let’s go for it. We know there are a lot of community members who like it so we’re putting it on, and hope everyone shows up just like they would during the fair week.”
For more information and updates about the event, go to the Lyon County Fair Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.