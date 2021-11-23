A traffic stop on Interstate 35 east of Emporia Monday led to the arrest of a man on drug charges.
Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells said in a statement that Curtis McCammon, 42, of Waverly was pulled over near the K-31 exit around 2:35 p.m. A trained dog reportedly found illegal narcotics in McCammon's vehicle.
McCammon began Tuesday in the Osage County Jail, accused of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Wells said McCammon also was wanted for a different undisclosed crime.
