Reviewed by Marcia Lawrence
“Preserving Made Easy: Small Batches & Simple Techniques,” by Ellie Topp and Margaret Howard, Firefly Books 2012, ISBN 9781770850941, Paperback, 286 pages, $9.99
It’s August and that means the produce is being harvested faster than we can eat it. Tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers, zucchini, beans — and that doesn’t even begin to cover summer fruits and herbs.
“Preserving Made Easy” is the perfect book for readers, gardeners and cooks who want to prepare and enjoy the homemade goodness of fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs year round. These recipes were selected for their delicious taste and ease of preparation.
The authors share that “Many of us remember our grandmothers spending long hours in the summer preserving the produce from their large gardens. While few of us have a desire to return to the era of preserving large quantities of food for the cold months, we are developing a taste for new flavors. A flavorful bit of chutney, a rich salsa, a crisp pickle, a special sauce, or a flavored oil or vinegar adds interest to a meal while fitting a healthy lifestyle. Jams, conserves, marmalades and jellies can be spread on toast, English muffins or tea biscuits with no added butter necessary.
“Throughout this book we offer recipes for smaller rather than larger finished amounts. A small yield gives more opportunity to make several different preserves.”
One reason this book has a special place on my bookshelf is exactly that. I can experiment with a variety of different ingredients and preserve in small amounts.
Preserving is both enjoyable and easy, although there are two vital components. First, destroy all microorganisms (bacteria, molds, yeasts) to prevent spoiling, and second, seal preserving containers carefully and completely to ensure other organisms are unable to enter. In today’s world, both can be accomplished easily with a trip to the local hardware store for appropriate jars, lids, and screw band rings.
There are four ways to preserve food at home: heat, acid, sugar and freezing all prevent food from spoiling. “Preserving Made Easy” thoroughly discusses the pros and cons and offers clear step-by-step instructions for each method.
Author Ellie Topp is a professional home economist and certified culinary professional with a Master’s degree in food science. Co-author Margaret Howard is a registered dietitian, professional home economist, and a food and nutritional consultant. Every recipe in the book has been thoroughly tested, and each was selected for both delicious taste and ease of preparation.
Among my go-to recipes is “Apple Cider Cinnamon Jelly.” Every year I purchase at our local farmer’s market goodly quantities of Bob Karr’s locally grown and made apple cider. Autumn is synonymous with the full-bodied taste of fresh apple cider and spicy cinnamon.
Another tried and true favorite is “Blender Ketchup.” This recipe is less sweet and has a fresher tomato flavor than what’s available on the grocery store shelves. An added bonus–for this and all preserves made at home–is that there are no artificial, chemical ingredients.
I’ll be trying “Cranberry Hot Pepper Jelly” this year to pair with the always-popular “Sparkling Sweet Pepper Jelly.” Who knew that homemade gifts from your very own kitchen could be so easy and so satisfying?
