The Emporia Farmers Market’s annual Soup-a-Palooza event is 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Bowyer Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
The event will be drive-thru.
“Soup lovers can take advantage of the convenient drive-thru style and enjoy their to-go homemade soup and dessert at home or the office,” said Market Manager Jessica Hopkins. “Soup options include the fan-favorite sausage potato, a vegetarian creamy tomato, and a new classic chicken tortellini.”
Tickets are $8 each and include one pint of soup, dessert and a prize drawing entry. and tickets can be purchased from the Emporia Farmers Market Kiosk, Twin Rivers Winery, Lyon County Extension Office, or by calling 620-343-6555.
A limited number of tickets will be available the day of the event, but advance ticket purchases are preferred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.