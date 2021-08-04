Daghyn True placed seventh in the boys 1500 meter run and earned All-American honors at the 55th annual AAU Junior Olympics this week in Humble, Texas.
He finished the race with a time of 4:26.08.
True will be a freshman at Emporia High School this year.
