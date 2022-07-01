R. Scott Jennings, age 67, of Manhattan, passed away on June 24, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan, after a long journey fighting ALS.
Scott was born October 12, 1954, in Columbia, MO, the son of Robert Thomas and Shirley Ann (Kingsley) Jennings. Scott grew up in Manhattan, KS where he graduated high school and met the love of his life, Linda. They were later married on August 18, 1973, in Manhattan. Scott attended Emporia State University on a pitching scholarship and lived in Emporia, KS, for nearly 20 years. He and Linda had many ties within the community, including a close-knit softball group, other athletic activities, and many friends. Scott worked as an Interior Designer and was involved in the Emporia Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Emporia United Way. After being diagnosed with ALS in 1991, Scott and his family moved back to Manhattan.
Even with a devastating diagnosis, Scott defied the odds with the love and support of his family and friends, most notably his incredible wife, Linda. He was able to achieve many goals most thought impossible throughout his 32-year battle with ALS. Scott was able to enjoy both of his children graduate high school and college, find the loves of their lives, see his grandchildren grow and thrive, inspire others, and live a meaningful life with grace that was filled with love.
Scott is survived by his wife, Linda. Additional survivors include his two sons, Chris Jennings and his wife Summer of Kearney, MO and Eric Jennings and his wife Amber of Topeka, KS; his father, Robert Jennings of Bixby, OK; two siblings, Teresa “TJ” Blair and her husband Matt of Sun Lakes, AZ and Jeff Jennings and his wife Kathy of Manhattan, KS; and four grandchildren, Brendon, Noah, Skylar, and Blake.
A Celebration of Scott’s life will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, July 2, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Casual dress, in celebration of Scott, is requested by the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association Mid-America Chapter or Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.