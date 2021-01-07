Geraldine Rose Farrell of Wichita, KS passed away December 21, 2020 at the age of 90.
She was born October 4, 1930 in Medicine Lodge, KS, the daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude Rinke. She was 1 of 10 children. She married the love of her life, Troy R. Farrell on May 29, 1950. They traveled and lived throughout the U.S before settling in Wichita, KS 23 years ago.
Gerry enjoyed working in her flower garden, arts, crafts and her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her warm smile and caring heart.
Gerry was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Troy R. Farrell; son, Glenn Farrell; and grandson, Brady Farrell.
She is survived by her daughters, Joy Farrell of Topeka and Gail (David) Sanders of Wichita; sons, Phillip Farrell of Emporia and John Farrell of Gardner; seven grandchildren, Tom (Jaycelle) Marshall, Jacee (Brock) Corby, Channon (Chuck) Farrell, Melinda Farrell, Troy Farrell, Haley (Dustin) Werner, Maknzee Gabler; and nine great grandchildren.
Rosary service will be held at the Catholic Church of the Magdalen, Wichita, KS on Saturday, January 16th at 2 pm. A memorial service will be held at a
later date.
