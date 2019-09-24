Guests from around Emporia gathered Monday evening for the official unveiling of the newest Sallie Magazine at The Gazette’s community room.
Now in its seventh edition, this year’s cover features Tara Davis and Stephanie Bosiljevac of Simply Blessed Mamas. The duo — which operates their popular business through @simplyblessedmamasks on Facebook — utilizes a home studio to create a wide variety of custom, boutique-style items such as clothing, jewelry, signs, mugs and other crafts.
“It’s more than just a business for these ladies,” Sallie Editor and Publisher Ashley Walker said. “You can tell they love Emporia and that what they do is coming from their hearts. It’s not just about the bottom line to them, and that’s what makes them so special. They’re creating their own products at home, selling them locally and then using their work for fundraisers and other outreach to just really give back to the community.”
Both Davis and Bosiljevac said they were honored to grace the cover, and looked forward to being able to share their story with area residents.
“It feels great to be chosen and to be the featured article,” Davis said. “I think this will just help us show our love of Emporia and how we can give back to the community.”
“We really enjoy the fact that Simply Blessed Mamas has enabled us to do that,” Bosiljevac added. “We give back to different classrooms, we have silent auctions at churches and we help out with other benefits around the community. We try to make things that are really meaningful to people. We can even take peoples’ signatures and use them to make personalized items that are more than just something you could see on any store shelf.”
Local advertisers and featured women were excited to see the finished product as well, many of them saying the magazine was not only a great way to reach out to customers, but also to highlight the noteworthy contributions and success of their Emporia-area peers.
“We just wanted to make sure we’re supportive of the positive things going on in our community,” CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness CEO Amanda Cunningham said. “This edition of the magazine features health and wellness, so we fit right in with that. For women to be able to overcome adversity — adversity that we know all of us will face at some point — and give back to the community is always an important and special thing to have happen.”
“I don’t know that I deserve to be featured in the magazine any more than any of the other ladies in this town, but I am honored ...” added Barb Rourk, Wellness Supervisor at the Emporia Recreation Center. “It’s really important to get other womens’ stories out there. It lets the community know what all they’ve contributed. Everybody has a special story, and it’s just a matter of getting those out to people.”
Readers in Emporia and surrounding communities will find a free copy of Sallie Magazine waiting in their mailboxes sometime in the next few weeks. Those who live out of town are encouraged to pick up a free copy from a downtown display or at The Emporia Gazette office at 517 Merchant St.
“The magazine is always packed with great stories about local women in town who you might recognize the name or face of, but don’t know the full story behind,” Walker said. “It’s a great platform that we use to share some of those stories that need to be recognized. We live in a town that’s small enough where we kind of all know each other, so it’s really fun to be able to put the spotlight on some of the women who are doing great things. I really want to thank all of our advertisers as well as those that help the magazine get published and distributed for allowing us to be able to do this.”
