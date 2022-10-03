Kenneth Wesley Kennison, 81, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00, Wednesday, October 5, at Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 6, also at Broadway Mortuary. Burial will follow service, at 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 6, at Americus Cemetery in Americus, Kansas.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce Kennison; parents, Kenneth and Juanita Kennison; and siblings, Nadine Bastin, and Larry Kennison.
Survivors include Michael Kennison and his fiancé, Deanna; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Kennison and Mark Cook.
A memorial has been established with the Madison High School Athletics Department. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group - Broadway Mortuary.
