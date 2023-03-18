It’s almost spring! Time to dust off the cobwebs and clean those closets! Bring your outdated personal documents you no longer need!
ESB Financial will sponsor a FREE Community-Wide Shred Day on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. - noon in the south parking lots of ESB Financial, 8th & Constitution Street. You can drive through our parking lots off of Constitution and dispose of your items. Volunteers from ESB Financial and City of Emporia will be on-site to help you.
There will be two self-contained Shred-It mobile truck in ESB Financial’s south parking lot that will destroy your confidential documents on-site, free of charge.
This year we will not have the E-Waste trailer at the ESB Shred Day.
Why should I want to shred anything?
To protect yourself from identity theft … the fastest growing form of consumer fraud. Surprisingly, research shows that most identity thieves obtain personal information through traditional paper-based sources. This way you can protect your identity for FREE!
Shred-it mobile trucks contain cutting-edge technology that can efficiently destroy all your personal, confidential paper documents. Shred-it document destruction services provide the safest and most efficient way of thwarting identity thieves.
Who is this event for?
All individual households and businesses in our community are welcome. You may bring a limit of five boxes per vehicle to Shred.
What can I shred and what should
I save?
Record Retention: Guidelines for Personal Records
(Courtesy of Pool & Associate, Chartered)
Three Years
Medical Bills (in case of insurance disputes)
Credit Card Statements
Expired Insurance Policies
Utility Records
Seven Years
All Documents Related to Tax Returns
Medical Bills (if tax-related)
Accident Reports and Claims
Sales Receipts (or not less than the life of the warranty)
Wage Garnishments
Other Tax-Related Bills
Bank Statements
Permanently
Income Tax Returns for at least 20 years
Income Tax Payment Receipts and/or Cancelled Checks
Retirement/Pension Documents
CPA Audit Reports
Legal Records
Important Correspondence
Investment Trade Confirmations
Other
Pay Stubs (keep until reconciled with your W-2)
Credit Card Receipts (keep until verified on your statement)
Insurance Policies (keep for the life of the policy)
Mortgages / Deeds / Leases (keep 6 years beyond the agreement)
Real Estate Records / improvement receipts (keep 6 years beyond sale of property)
Stock and Bond Records (keep for 7 years beyond selling)
Depreciation Schedules and Other Capital Asset Records (keep for 3 years after selling the asset.)
Utility bills with your address on it to verify your identity (one a year for 10 years)
Record Retention: Guidelines for Business Records
Additional categories of documents that are not covered in the section above.
Legal documents on business formation, deeds, patents and trademarks, property appraisals, bill of sale documents and other ownership records need to be kept indefinitely.
Income tax returns — keep indefinitely.
Personal records of clients keep indefinitely or until client passes away
General accounting documents like invoices and receipts should be kept for 7 years.
Insurance, permits and licenses, keep until you have replacements for the expired ones.
Any records pertaining to an actual lawsuit or potential lawsuit should be retained until the matter is resolved or your attorney approves shredding the document. A company document retention policy that is consistently followed should help you in these situations.
Auditor Reports Permanently
Why are we having this event?
ESB Financial annually sponsors this event after Tax Day to help our community combat identity theft and help save our landfills for future generations.
ESB Financial is passionate about helping you protect your identity. Your health and privacy are our #1 concern. To learn more about how to protect your identity … please visit our website www.esbfinancial.com.
Community Partners:
ESB Financial City of Emporia KVOE AM 1400, Mix 104.9, & Country 101.7
