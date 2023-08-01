Four carbon-neutral power sources are essential to our future: solar panels, wind turbines, hydropower dam generators and nuclear power plants. However, solar only produces when the sun is out and turbines when the wind blows. Droughts threaten hydropower dams. And traditional nuclear plants have needed water supplies to cool the heated water. While scientists are working on energy storage for wind and solar electricity, progress is occurring fast to solve these problems.
On June 26, the Kela photovoltaic power station was connected to the power grid. It is a hydro-solar hybrid project on the Yalong River plateau in China’s Sichuan Province. The massive solar array has one gigawatt of solar panels which will be able to combine with 3 gigawatts of hydropower generators, and produce 2 billion kilowatt-hours per year, supporting more than 700,000 households. A report in the South China Morning Post indicates that “the hybrid solar-hydro design leverages the consistent energy production of hydro power to offset the variability of solar power.” This was preceded by a smaller hybrid power station of 850,000kW in the Longyang Gorge in Qinghai Province.
Nuclear power has long provided France with most of its electricity and it has one new power reactor under construction, according to the World Nuclear Association. In the United States, the Vogtle 3 nuclear reactor began to supply electricity to the Georgia grid in early April and the Vogtle 4 reactor (construction began in 2013) should go online the end of this year or in early 2024. Initially, nuclear reactors were expected to have a 40-year lifespan, but assessment of reactors has resulted in extending reactor lifetimes to 60 years or more, usually involving some additional expenditures. According to the D.O.E., ninety-three U.S. nuclear power plants generated half of America’s carbon-free energy.
However, many countries aspiring to increasing their standard of living as well as slowing global warming have large nuclear power reactors under construction: China (23), India (8), Turkey (4), South Korea (3), Russia (3), Egypt (3), United Kingdom (2), and France (1).
There is also an obvious need for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). While some Western countries are beginning to work on designs of SMRs, China has already designed, tested and connected to their power grid the world’s first SMR fifteen months ago. First reported in Bloomberg News back on December 20, 2021, “China Huaneng Group Co.’s 200-megawatt unit 1 reactor at Shidao Bay is now feeding power to the grid in Shandong Province.”
Conventional high power nuclear reactors operating on uranium fission require substantial water for cooling, posing a barrier to providing nuclear power in desert regions. However, a nuclear reactor operating on thorium and cooled by molten salt can serve in arid regions. Run by the Shanghai Institute of Applied Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a 2-megawatt liquid fueled thorium molten salt reactor is now in the Gobi Desert, in Wuwei City in Gansu Province. China’s National Nuclear Safety Administration issued a permit on June 7 to allow the Institute to operate the reactor for 10 years following testing.
Thorium is more abundant than uranium and operates with less waste, increased safety and better fuel efficiency. China has abundant thorium. Other countries have built thorium reactors but they remained experimental. In the early days of the U.S. development of nuclear power, thorium was considered but dismissed since the reaction did not produce products that could be used in nuclear weapons.
China is often labeled as being the largest producer of carbon dioxide emissions. However, China has 4.4 times more people. Based on per capita carbon emissions, the U.S. remains Number One.
But when based on switching to electric vehicles, expanding solar and wind farms, and maximizing new hydro and nuclear power, China is now ahead of all other countries.
