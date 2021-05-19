Two Emporia High boys golfers qualified for state during the Spartans’ regional tournament at the Crestview Country Club in Wichita on Tuesday.
Junior Brooks Sauder finished in a four-way tie for fifth place with a score of 74, although his coach said he had to earn it at the end.
“Brooks had a steady round but struggled to get anything going and making any putts until the last half of the back nine,” said Spartan head coach Rick Eckert. “He finished his last five holes eagle, birdie, bogey, par, birdie to get the fifth medalist position. It was great to see him really step up and finish so strongly.”
Meanwhile, sophomore Caden Massey tied for 15th with a 78.
“Caden was a picture of steadiness throughout the day, but he let a few shots slip right at the end with three bogeys coming in, but his steadiness had him in a position where that took him out of the medals, but not out of state qualification,” Eckert said.
As a team, Emporia finished just outside of state qualification, as only the top three teams in each regional advanced to the state tournament. However, Eckert said he was still pleased with its performance.
“Overall, the team continued its consistency that it has demonstrated all year as we fired a 338, just a couple shots off our average for the season,” he said. “It was surprising that it was good enough for fourth, but Crestview North is a really challenging course and we did well for having only seen it once before.”
The top five individuals who aren’t a part of qualifying teams received at-large bids to the state tournament. Sauder posted the second-best score of that group and Massey the fifth.
“I am really proud of these two, they have worked hard to become good players and have matured a great deal this season,” Eckert said. “Looking forward to seeing what they can do at state.”
The 5A state tournament will take place at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton on May 24-25.
