Two 2021 Chase County Junior Senior High School graduates have been invited to play for the Division I East Squad in the 36th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game in Beloit on Saturday, June 12.
Trint Rogers and Owen Eidman will represent the Bulldogs during the game, which will take place at Trojan Field in Beloit at 1:30 p.m., with pregame festivities to begin at 1 p.m. The Beloit Chamber of Commerce will host a pep rally with refreshments for players, coaches and fans at Chautauqua Park in Beloit at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11.
They will be joined by their head coach, Brody VanDegrift, who will be an assistant coach for the Division I East Squad.
VanDegrift graduated from Medicine Lodge High School in 2004. From there, he attended Fort Hays State University, where he played defensive line for the Tigers.
He began coaching in 2009 as the assistant strength coach at FHSU, as well as an assistant for the Victoria Knights. During his time at Victoria, the team won multiple regional championships and was the state runner-up in 2009.
With VanDegrift at the helm, the Bulldogs have made the playoffs the past two seasons and posted their best season in 30 years, by winning a regional championship and being sectional runner-up. Brody Has been married to his wife Heather for 13 years and they have two children: Kason, 8, and Kamdyn, 1.
Rogers’ career accomplishments
2018
First team All-District running back
Second team All-Area running back
Second team Grasslands running back
Honorable mention Topeka Capital-Journal All-State running back
Honorable mention Wichita Eagle All-State running back
K-Preps All-State honorable mention running back
Honorable mention 8-Man All-State runningback
2019
First team All-District running back (unanimous)
First team All-District defensive back
KVOE Area Athlete of the Week
2020
Team captain
Second team Grasslands running back
Second team Eastern Kansas running back
First team Eastern Kansas defensive back
Honorable mention Wichita Eagle All-State defensive back
Honorable mention Wichita Eagle All-State running back
Honorable mention Topeka Capital-Journal All-State defensive back
Tied school record for interceptions in a game
School record holder for scrimmage yards in a career
School record holder for return touchdowns in a season
Tied school record for total touchdowns in a career
Eidman’s career accomplishments
First team Grasslands defensive end
Honorable mention Topeka Capital-Journal 8-Man Division I All-State defensive end
Second team All-Eastern 8-Man Division I tight end
Second team All-District defensive end
School record holder in single-game sacks
School record holder in career sacks
School record holder in career fumbles caused
School record holder in career fumbles recovered
