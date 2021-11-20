Eleanor “Kathy” Ausemus Nov 20, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eleanor “Kathy” Ausemus of Emporia died November 19, 2021 at Emporia Presbyterian Manor. She was 80.A complete obituary will be published later. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. 