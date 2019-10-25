Howl-o-Ween is back
Timmerman Elementary will host its 6th Annual Howl-o-Ween Dog Costume Contest at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the Timmerman Elementary gym.
Proceeds from the event go to the Emporia Animal Shelter.
Soup and Pie
Delicious fare will be served at the Republican Annual Soup and Pie Supper from 5 - 9 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Emporia Senior Center, 603 East 12th Ave, Emporia. Included in the evening will the meal, a pie auction, and guest speakers. This Nov 3 fundraising event is expected to be a great evening.
World Community Day
Church Women United will hold a worship service for World Community Day at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 1 at Grace United Methodist Church.
All are welcome to attend.
Young Frankenstein at the Granada
Flint Hills Paranormal will host a showing of “Young Frankenstein” and hold an investigation reveal at the Granada Theatre 6:30 p.m. Friday. Find out what spirits haunt the historic theater as the group shares the evidence collected during an investigation conducted in September. Following the reveal, the classic movie “Young Frankenstein” will be shown. This will be an interactive showing.
Come dressed in your Halloween costume for a chance to win a prize.
Tickets are $10. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Honor Flight chili/soup lunch
The USD 252 Honor Flight program will have a chili and soup lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hartford Community Center, 117 Commercial St. Menu includes chili, potato soup, broccoli cheese soup, chicken and noodles, vegetable soup and a variety of desserts. A free will donation will be accepted.
All proceeds will support the Honor Flight program.
Neosho Rapids haunted house
The Neosho Rapids Haunted House will run 6 - 11 p.m. Saturday at the Neosho Rapids Community Center. Tickets are $9, and children ages 3 and under are free. Get $1 off with a canned food donation. Concessions will be available.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have their monthly pancake breakfast on 7 - 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Admire Community Center.
Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, juice and coffee. A free-will donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center. The North Lyon Lyon County Museum will be open.
Allen Trunk and Treat
The Allen United Methodist Church will host a Trunk and Treat from 4 - 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, 521 Grimsley St., Allen. Vehicles will park along the east and north sides of the church building.
Children and youth should come dressed in their Halloween costumes. Visit each vehicle for a treat and receive a surprise sweet treat at the end. Everyone in the North Lyon County area is invited to participate.
Hartford Trunk or Treat
The 4th Annual Hartford Community Trunk or Treat will be 6 - 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 on Commercial Street in Hartford.
All are invited to participate. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Community Building.
Diabetes education support group
The purpose of a new Diabetes Education Support Group is to create a climate of support and education that will assist attendees' efforts with their diabetes care or their friend or family member.
The meetings will be held quarterly, with the first taking place at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at in the Newman Conference Center at Newman Regional Health (Enter Canopy C at north entrance off 12th Avenue. The speaker will be Wilma Malone speaking about holiday cooking. No RSVP necessary and the event is free to the public.
Christmas assistance
The Salvation Army has started to take appoints for Christmas assistance signup. Applications will be accepted Nov. 4 - 27 by appointment only.
All applicants will need to bring: a photo ID, case summary printout from DCF (legal documentation with child’s birthdate must be provided if not in DCF printout) or proof of all household income for all adults living in the home (including most current paycheck stubs for one month, social security, etc.), proof of all persons living in the home, proof of age for children in the home, proof of Lyon County resident if not on ID.
Come prepared with the following information: Accurate sizes of child’s clothing, underclothes and shoes and specific gift suggestions. Families and seniors who qualify for Christmas assistance receive food for holiday meals and gifts for children 16 years and younger.
