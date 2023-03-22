SOS, Emporia State University's THRIVE and ESU Counseling Services will welcome the community to the 2023 Take Back the Night event from 6 - 8 p.m. April 6 at Albert Taylor Hall.
The event features speakers Curt and Christie Brungardt, founders of Jana’s Campaign, as well as ESU alumnus Emily Steimel-Handy. The event will be followed by a march led around campus by SOS and THRIVE.
The Brungardts founded Jana’s Campaign following the murder of their daughter, Jana, in an act of domestic violence in 2008. Jana was a KU student and 25 years old when she died. Since then, Curt and Christie have devoted their lives to educating and bringing awareness to domestic violence.
Jana was an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Jana’s campaign works with colleges and university to provide training opportunities and resources to improve prevention and response efforts to sexual violence, partner violence, and stalking on campus.
The Brungardts plan to speak about their story and advocacy, gender/LGBTQIA+ and relationship violence prevention, responses to sexual violence and stalking, healthy relationships, and more.
Steimel-Handy is an ESU graduate who will share about the impact that the trauma of sexual assault has, what we can all do to prevent sexual assault and support survivors, especially ESU students, and connect her experience to the passion for the work she does.
Through the event and speakers, SOS, THRIVE, and ESU’s Counseling Services hope to make a large impact, sparking a passion for advocacy among students and the community. After the speakers, SOS and THRIVE will lead a march around campus, which has been a tradition for Take Back the Night at ESU. After the march, a speak out by victims will be hosted with an open dialogue format for healing and advocacy.
SOS can offer free and confidential support for victims of sexual assault. SOS recommends getting medical attention following an assault, and SOS Advocates can guide an individual through the court process.
The SOS team can also offer resources for counseling, crime victim’s compensation, and aid with legal services. Call the SOS 24/7 helpline at 800-825-1295, text SOSKS to 847411, or get more information online at soskansas.com.
