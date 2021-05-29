IMG_4337.JPG

Races are heating up for some local elections ahead of next week’s filing deadline.

Jamie Sauder, who owns Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, submitted his intent to run with the Lyon County Election Office Thursday. Jermy Hinkle also filed intention to run this week.

There are now six people vying for three open seats on the Emporia City Commission.

Sauder and Hinkle are joined by incumbent Susan Brinkman, William Garner, Todd Maddox and Travis Hitt.

For the USD 253 Board of Education race, Jen Thomas has added her name to the list of those running.

She’s joined by longtime incumbent Michael Crouch, Paul M. Meinke, Lillian G. Lingenfelter, Dr. Christina A. Faulkner and Jami Reever.

County school boards

USD 251 North Lyon County

Three positions

District No. 1

Tammie Reed

District No. 2

Lynn McAllister

Fionna Lee

Josh Hamlin

District No. 3

Thomas Cushing

Russ Heins

Southern Lyon County USD 252

Three open seats

Position 2

Ryan Gasche, Olpe

Position 6

Timothy Bailey, Olpe

Position 3

No candidates filed

County elections

City of Admire

City Council (3)

No candidates filed

City of Allen

City Council (3)

Harold Buckbee

Kathy Jackson

Jessie Niedfeldt

Robert Mason

City of Americus

Mayor

Dustin R. Wright

Jesse McKee

City Council (2)

Britney Hinrichs

Lea Hamlin

City of Bushong

Mayor

Gary Wayne Smith

City council (2)

No candidates filed

City of Hartford

City Council Position 2

Nicholas D. Bess

City Council Position 4

Ashley Meyer

Jennifer St. Bonnett

City of Neosho Rapids

Mayor

No candidates filed

City council (5)

Karla Mendoza

City of Olpe

City Council (3)

Rick Jones

Leslie Farr

John (Jack) Hayes

Robert E. Sieberns

Michelle Dedmon

City of Reading

Mayor

No candidates filed

City council (2)

Mary Ann Newton

Billy D. Paige

The deadline to file is noon Tuesday, June 1 with the Lyon County Election Office. Filing packets can be found online at www.lyoncounty.org.’

The city and school primary election is Aug. 3, with the general election set for Nov. 2.

