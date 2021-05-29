Races are heating up for some local elections ahead of next week’s filing deadline.
Jamie Sauder, who owns Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, submitted his intent to run with the Lyon County Election Office Thursday. Jermy Hinkle also filed intention to run this week.
There are now six people vying for three open seats on the Emporia City Commission.
Sauder and Hinkle are joined by incumbent Susan Brinkman, William Garner, Todd Maddox and Travis Hitt.
For the USD 253 Board of Education race, Jen Thomas has added her name to the list of those running.
She’s joined by longtime incumbent Michael Crouch, Paul M. Meinke, Lillian G. Lingenfelter, Dr. Christina A. Faulkner and Jami Reever.
County school boards
USD 251 North Lyon County
Three positions
District No. 1
Tammie Reed
District No. 2
Lynn McAllister
Fionna Lee
Josh Hamlin
District No. 3
Thomas Cushing
Russ Heins
Southern Lyon County USD 252
Three open seats
Position 2
Ryan Gasche, Olpe
Position 6
Timothy Bailey, Olpe
Position 3
No candidates filed
County elections
City of Admire
City Council (3)
No candidates filed
City of Allen
City Council (3)
Harold Buckbee
Kathy Jackson
Jessie Niedfeldt
Robert Mason
City of Americus
Mayor
Dustin R. Wright
Jesse McKee
City Council (2)
Britney Hinrichs
Lea Hamlin
City of Bushong
Mayor
Gary Wayne Smith
City council (2)
No candidates filed
City of Hartford
City Council Position 2
Nicholas D. Bess
City Council Position 4
Ashley Meyer
Jennifer St. Bonnett
City of Neosho Rapids
Mayor
No candidates filed
City council (5)
Karla Mendoza
City of Olpe
City Council (3)
Rick Jones
Leslie Farr
John (Jack) Hayes
Robert E. Sieberns
Michelle Dedmon
City of Reading
Mayor
No candidates filed
City council (2)
Mary Ann Newton
Billy D. Paige
The deadline to file is noon Tuesday, June 1 with the Lyon County Election Office. Filing packets can be found online at www.lyoncounty.org.’
The city and school primary election is Aug. 3, with the general election set for Nov. 2.
