A Hartford couple was arrested pending charges of animal cruelty after 17 dogs were removed from their home Wednesday, according to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies and Animal Control.
Deputy Jacob Welsh said Thomas and Rhonda Staggs were arrested and confined at Lyon County Detention center after Lyon County Deputies responded to 303 E. Grand Ave. in Hartford Wednesday afternoon to serve an order issued by Hartford Municipal Court. Multiple complaints had been made about animals being a nuisance and the home serving as an "unauthorized kennel." Hartford city ordinance sets a limit on the number of dogs allowed at a home before it is considered a kennel.
While the order was "to take all but five animals," Welsh said the living conditions for the dogs "was not acceptable" and deputies had search warrants executed at the house in order to take all dogs from the residence.
Seventeen dogs were removed, including 14 Wolf-dogs.
"The City of Hartford contracted with 'Guardians of the Wolves' animal rescue for the care and treatment of the dogs," Welsh said in a written release. "Emporia Vet Hospital Veterinarian Dr. Richard Mendoza assisted deputies at the scene with securing all of the dogs."
Both Thomas and Rhonda Staggs had outstanding warrants on unrelated charges, Welsh said.
Formal charges related to this case are pending through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.
