Emporia State cross country released its 2021 schedule on Friday as it prepares for a return to action after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Hornets will kick off the season at the Wichita State JK Gold Classic at the 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta on Sept. 4.
Next, Emporia State will compete in the Southern Stampede in Joplin, Mo., on Sept. 18. The Southern Stampede is typically one of the largest meets in the region.
The Hornets’ lone home meet will be the ESU Invitational at Jones Park on Sept. 24. The women’s race will begin at 5:15 p.m. with the men taking off at 6 p.m.
On Oct. 2, Emporia State will head to Fayetteville, Ark., for the University of Arkansas’s Chili Pepper Invitational.
Then it will wrap up the regular season at the Fort Hays State Tiger Open in Victoria, Kan., on Oct. 9.
Nebraska-Kearney will host this year’s MIAA Championships on Oct. 23 and the NCAA Central Regional will be in Joplin on November 6.
