The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is looking for a burglar who acted under cover of darkness on Sunnyslope Street.
Two security camera photos released Monday show someone with a dark blue car outside an apartment at 501 Sunnyslope St. A statement says a burglary occurred there either Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Information about the owner of the vehicle could earn a cash reward of as much as $1,000.
Anonymous tips can be left by calling 620-342-2273, going online to P3Tips.com or by using the P3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.