Wayne W. VanGundy of rural Americus died at his home on Sunday, February 20, 2022. He was 98.
Wayne was born on October 30, 1923, in Neosho Rapids, Kansas, the son of David and Nellie Clark VanGundy. He married Emma Lou Rains on February 17, 1946, in Emporia, Kansas. She died on May 25, 2018, in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: son, Michael (Sharon) VanGundy of Americus; daughters, Marcia (Terry) Boggs of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Marlene (Bill) Penny of Lawrence; grandchildren, Laura Penny Hedges (Bryan), Sarah Penny Smith (Wyatt), Jonathan Penny (Kim), Scott Penny (Sarah), Kris Boggs (Melissa), Ashley Boggs Miller (Brian), Carissa VanGundy Marshall (Scott), Amy VanGundy Shatzer (Ryan), John VanGundy (Jodi), Rachelle VanGundy Fisher (Bren), and Natasha VanGundy; and 27 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Emma Lou; son, David; and grandson, Nathan Penny.
Wayne and Emma Lou were the 4th generation of VanGundy’s to farm in Lyon County (168 years and counting). He served on many boards including 45 years with Rural Electric Cooperative; Soil Conservation, Lyon County Fair, Lyon County Extension Council, Kansas State Extension Council; the American Legion; and a founding member of the Allen Creek Watershed. In recognition of Wayne’s quiet, yet strongly courageous ways, he and his family were recognized with these words, “You are fulfilling a responsibility to mankind, and although future generations may not speak your name, your deeds will be reflected in a greater and better agriculture.”
Having graduated from Americus High School in 1941, Wayne left Kansas State Teachers College (ESU) after one semester to enlist in early 1942, in the Army Air Corps, attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant as a navigator on B-29s. He flew 35 combat missions in the Pacific Theater from February through July, 1945. Those training and combat experiences shaped his life in profound ways, bringing commitment in his daily life to the good of all, and the care of our nation’s leadership in the world.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church, Emporia, with burial following at Americus Cemetery with military honors by Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Memorial contributions to Americus Township Library, Grace United Methodist Church and/or Lyon County Fairgrounds Bench Memorial can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.