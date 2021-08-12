The Emporia Gazette
Local 4-Hers showed off their rodeo skills Wednesday evening during the 4-H Rodeo in the Grandstand Arena at the Lyon County Fair.
The event, held at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, gives 4-Hers in three age categories — 7-9, 10-13 and 14-19 — the chance to show off their showmanship, athleticism and control during a number of events.
