Marian Irene Crabtree, 87, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Health Care in Topeka.
She was born March 18, 1932 in Madison, Kansas the daughter of Howard and Irene Kussman French. Marian attend Madison High School and graduated with the Class of 1950.
Marian was joined in marriage to Donald Eugene Crabtree on July 4, 1961 at Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia, Kansas. Don and Marian lived the majority of their married life in the rural Emporia area.
As a young women, Marian worked at local restaurants and later at Ample Duds in Emporia. She took a great deal of pride in caring for her family and being the best possible homemaker. Marian later worked as an attendant care worker for the South East Kansas Mental Health Agency where she provided patient transportation. She would eventually retire in January of 2013.
Marian was preceded in death by her loving husband Don on May 1, 1999. Following his death she took comfort in attending meetings of an Emporia Widows Club. She also found enjoyment in the activities at the Americus Senior Center and from her membership in TOPS.
Marian will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughter, Donna Emley and her husband Don of Neosho Rapids; sons, Kevin Crabtree and his wife Ruth of Admire, William Crabtree and his wife Anna of Americus and Howard Crabtree and his wife Lynn of Dayton, Texas; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and a host of dear friends.
Services are scheduled for 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Burial will follow services at Blakely Cemetery north of Madison. The family will receive friends Friday November 22, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Organization for breast cancer research and treatment and sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
