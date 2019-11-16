Silvia Crisp and Drew Kelley, of Hartford, are the parents of a daughter, Rayne Ainslee Crisp, born November 5 at Newman Regional Health. Rayne has a brother, Ryder Crisp, and a sister, RaeLynn Crisp.
Grandparents are Mike Crisp, of Emporia, and Tammy and Marvin Kelley, of Lebo. Her great-grandmother is Linda Crisp, of Emporia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.