Lezlie Larane Burch Van Ausdeln, 53, of Greensboro, NC, peacefully passed with her family at her side on March 24, 2021 after a brief illness.
Lezlie was born June 30, 1967 in Emporia, KS to Laymon and Lynda Burch. She grew up in Emporia and attended Emporia High School. After graduation she worked for Continental Airlines where she was based out of Denver, CO for three years and then relocated, along with her family, to Kennesaw, GA. There she attended Kennesaw State University and ultimately returned to Kansas to attend Emporia State University. Afterwards, she moved to Palm Springs, where she worked at a photography processing lab. There, she met her first husband, Stephen Luther Boyles. The two married in 1992 and shortly thereafter had two sons, Stephen Ladd, now 26 and David Landon, 23.
Lezlie married Michael Van Ausdeln, of Greensboro, in 2008 after Stephen died in 2005. The two have enjoyed traveling together and raising Stephen and David.
Lezlie started her professional career as a paralegal, first at a law firm in High Point, NC and then for 15 years at Brooks Pierce in Greensboro.
Her greatest joy was being with family, as evidenced by her loving and strong connections to many, including her grandparents, who are now deceased, staying in touch with friends from Kansas and from work. She enjoyed all things related to cooking and loved reading cooking magazines and recipes in her spare time. She had a knack for fashion, loved flowers—as precious and delicate as she—and enjoyed the late 1970’s rock band Def Leppard.
She was a loving mother, caring wife, devoted daughter and constant friend.
Lezlie is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, David “Ladd” Lewis and Mary; paternal grandparents, Kink and Doris Burch; and husband, Stephen Luther Boyles. She is survived by her husband, Michael Van Ausdeln; sons, Stephen Ladd Boyles and David Landon Boyles; parents, Lynda and Laymon; and brother, Lance, his wife Theresa and niece, Madison.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lezlie’s honor to the American Transplant Foundation (https://www.americantransplantfoundation.org) to help further life-giving donations of tissue and organs to those in need.
Graveside Service will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Dr., Greensboro, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.