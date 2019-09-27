A double-wide trailer just outside Hartford sustained only a little damage Friday afternoon when owners discovered it had caught fire.
At about 2:40 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the report of a structure fire at 2216 Road 105, about a half of a mile west of Hartford.
Lyon County Fire District No. 5 Assistant Chief Greg Zumbrunn said the owners reported they had come how to find the southwest corner of their home was on fire. They were able to put it out with a garden hose before firefighters arrived on scene.
The only damage was to a small area of siding on the side of the structure. The blaze did not spread beyond where the fire originated.
There were no injuries associated with the incident, as all occupants of the home got out unharmed.
Zumbrunn said the fire is still under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
