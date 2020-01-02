James F. Wecker, 74, of Topeka, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.
A Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, KS 66610. Visitation will follow until 7:30 p.m. at Dove Southwest Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 312 NE Freeman Ave, Topeka, KS 66616 with Rev. Tim Haberkorn officiating.
Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Olpe, Kansas at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Developmental Services of Jackson County, 625 Vermont Ave., Holton, KS 66436.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
