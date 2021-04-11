Newman Regional Health's 22nd annual Teddy Bear Clinic may have looked a little different this year, but event organizers said they were more than a little pleased with the turnout.
Normally held at the Flinthills Mall, last year's Teddy Bear Clinic was one of many community events that was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Newman Regional Event Event Coordinator Michelle Margeson said it was important to the planning committee to have the clinic this year in some capacity.
"I think people are used to drive-thru events now and we also have a video for when they go home, and parents are all getting directions on how to watch the video," she said.
The video, "Taking Care of Boo-Boos," features a walkthrough of a complete well-child (or teddy bear) exam by Dr. Derek Brown. Brown, a pediatrician, goes over everything from heights and weights to first aid procedures, immunizations, X-rays and more.
Everyone who came through Saturday's drive-thru clinic received a bag filled with items they could use at home while watching the virtual doctor's visit, Margeson said.
"It's an interactive video giving an exam to a teddy bear, and the kids have everything they need in their bags to follow along and give an exam to their own teddy bear," she said.
Newman Regional Health had 500 bags to hand out on Saturday and by 10:30 a.m. Margeson said they had already handed out several hundred to the community.
"This may be a little more hands-on than just walking around the mall," Margeson added. "They can watch the video over and over again, which is a great thing, too. It's going to be on our Facebook page, it's on our web page and it's on our YouTube channel, so it's something they can go back to as many times as they want. Which is good, because little kids usually want to watch stuff over and over."
Participant bags included stethoscopes, exam gloves, masks, first aid kits and a number of other items and information donated from area organizations.
Margeson said community support was important to making the Teddy Bear Clinic successful each year.
"I don't think anyone said no when we asked them about it," she said.
Another big success throughout the day was the clinic's non-perishable food drive. Community members who brought a food item would receive a reusable hot/cold ice pack.
Margeson said several boxes had already been filled by mid-morning and the plan was to fill the blessings boxes around Emporia. Anything leftover would be donated to Abundant Harvest.
Participants who uploaded photos to Facebook with the hashtag #NRHteddybearclinic will be entered into drawings for door prizes. Margeson expected winners to be contacted early in the week.
To check out the "Taking Care of Boo-Boos" visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJThFLo3i70.
