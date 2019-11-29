Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Juvenile runaway, location and time redacted
Sex offense, redacted
Criminal threat, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 10:41 a.m.
Trespass notice served, 700 E. 12th Ave., 12:53 p.m.
Non-injury accident, E. 11th Ave and Mechanic St., 1:39 p.m.
Investigative case, 100 Rural St., 2:18 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 6:56 p.m.
Wednesday
Animal bit, 200 S. Constitution St., 12:46 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:13 p.m.
Protective custody, redacted, 4:59 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 12th Ave and Chestnut St., 5:07 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Grass fire, 1700 Road 175, Emporia, 6:09 p.m.
Grass fire, 900 Road Z, Hartford, 6:31 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 8:24 p.m.
Investigative case, 400 Mechanic St., Emporia, 8:36 p.m.
Wednesday
Agency assist, 1100 KTA northbound, 6:09 a.m.
Thursday
Fire, 2100 Road M., 5:08 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 18th Ave and Center St., 4:10 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Criminal damage, 400 Cottonwood St., 3:57 p.m.
Theft, 1000 Woodland St., 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Unlawful use of credit card, 1100 East St., 8:29 a.m.
Theft, 200 S. Congress St., 4:11 p.m.
Burglary, 800 Mechanic St., 4:42 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Monday — Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday — Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
