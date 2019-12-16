Bob R. (B.R.) Stiner passed away on December 13, 2019 at home in Emporia, surrounded by his family.
Bob was born at the family home in Sunnyslope Township, Stroud, Oklahoma on May 27, 1929. He was the son of A.O. Stiner and Ethel Talbert Stiner.
Bob married Earldene Harrington on January 5, 1952 and they made their home in Emporia. Together they had five children, Ray, Barbara JoAn, Wesley, Beverly and Ed Stiner.
Bob began work as a fireman with Santa Fe Railroad in May, 1952. He later became a brakeman, then locomotive engineer with the Middle Division, SFRR and retired in May, 1994 after 42 years.
Bob was preceded in death by three of his children, Ray Stiner, Wesley Stiner, Beverly Stiner Vanley.
He is survived by his wife of the home; son, Ed (Mary) of Bellville, KS; daughter, Barbara JoAn Lucy (Gary) of Seattle, WA; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also surviving, his identical twin, Bill Stiner of Burlington; brother, Joe Stiner, Tulsa OK; and sister, Wilma Kuhlman, Emporia.
Bob was a beloved and integral member of Bethel Baptist Church, serving as a Church Trustee for many years. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers throughout his career with Santa Fe. In retirement Bob loved restoring antique vehicles and was a member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America and enjoyed touring in his 1927 Chevrolet coupe. He and Earldene also enjoyed RVing throughout the U.S.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, Emporia with a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday night at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, Emporia, Kansas. Memorial contributions to Bethel Baptist Church of Emporia or Hand in Hand Hospice, in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801.
